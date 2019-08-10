Clear

C-SPAN brings mobile broadcast and educational bus to North Iowa

With the Democratic Wing Ding event in Clear Lake this week and the political season in high gear, the non-partisan cable network dedicated to all facets of government is bringing a wealth of knowledge for the public to test their political know-all.

Posted: Aug 10, 2019
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - The Democratic Wing Ding event in Clear Lake is bringing in media from all over the country.

C-SPAN is in North Iowa not only for the event, but also paid some stops in both Clear Lake and Mason City to showcase their mobile broadcast bus. It includes not only equipment for live broadcasts, but also has interactive displays for educational quizzes and videos about the political system, history and even pop culture.

Katie Schrock and her daughter Jay got a chance to tour the bus, and says it can serve as an important teaching moment, especially with Iowa's important role in national politics.

"That's what I'm trying to show my girls is that Iowa has a lot of power...and we're just getting started."

Jenae Green has traveled with the bus across the country to schools, libraries and other events for a few years, and says going around the nation teaching those young and old about their government is a rewarding experience.

"I feel like it's an amazing opportunity. How often do you get to do that for work, to travel around the country and speak to people about your non-partisan resources and being more informed?"

The bus will be at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines until Wednesday.

