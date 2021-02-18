Byron's Schroeder named 'Most Valuable Teammate' by MSHSL

BYRON, Minn. - The Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) honors a weekly ‘Most Valuable Teammate.” Each recipient is nominated and should meet the following criteria; have a positive influence on their team, exemplify leadership and sportsmanship, and is respectful, reliable and supportive of others.

Byron’s Makana Schroder checks all of these boxes and more. The sophomore tore her ACL last summer causing her to miss out on volleyball and basketball season. That said, she admits her role on the team has changed this season, carrying many of the same duties as a manager which she enjoys.

“I can see things that not all of the players can see or the coaches,” she said. “Sometimes you get caught up in the game, you don’t really know but also, I’ve been a player and I’ve been in their shoes. So, I know what to look for and how to help them calling out screens or talking them through a play.”

She says it is an honor to be selected for this award.

“I’m really proud of myself and proud of my teammates and that people have recognized what I’m trying to do. I’m just trying to help people through this season. It’s a hard time but I just want to make it a good one and (make) memories.”

Byron plays host to Kenyon-Wanamingo on Feb. 18.