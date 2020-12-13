Byron woman injured in Olmsted County crash

HIGH FOREST TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A Saturday night crash sends one person to the hospital in Olmsted County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened in High Forest Township around 9:47 pm. Amanda Kay Maroo, 34 of Byron, was eastbound on Highway 30 when she drove across Highway 63, through a dead end, and wound up in a ditch.

Maroo was taken to St. Marys Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Mayo Ambulance, and Stewartville Fire Department all assisted at the scene.