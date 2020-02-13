Byron woman found in car trunk pleads guilty to burglary

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A half-naked woman found in the trunk of a car is pleading guilty to burglary.
Kirsten Elaine Hart, 29 of Byron, was arrested on August 15, 2019, after a report of a burglary happening in the 1600 block of Sattry Road NW in Oronoco Township. Authorities say she had part of her shirt ripped off in a struggle with a 64-year-old female victim, then got into the trunk of a passing car.
Hart is accused of stealing pills bottles, debit/credit cards, and $150 in cash. She’s pleaded guilty to 3rd degree burglary and will be sentenced on April 1.
Investigators say iPads found in Hart’s vehicle were stolen from a school by Robert Jeffrey Felten, 38 of Rochester. He’s pleaded not guilty to 2nd degree burglary and theft. Felten’s trial is set to start on April 6.
