Byron students measure the impact of COVID-19 on businesses

BYRON, Minn. - Local businesses have been feeling the impact of COVID-19 with many changing their approach in their day to day operations. For 50 students at Byron High School, there’s no better time to learn about how a pandemic can impact a business.

They’ve launched a research project to see how local businesses are getting through this difficult time and need your help.

“I just wanted students to talk to some businesses in our community to see how they’re handling things with this,” said Josh Bernards, a business teacher at Byron.

It’s a research project that Bernards launches on Monday. With students being cooped up at home using distance learning, it’s a great way to keep them focused, connected, and ambitious.

“It’s kind of tough to gauge their excitement over the internet and posting things online and engaging, but I’ve gotten a lot of feedback – more feedback from students asking about this, that, and the other thing.”

So, what is it that these students are looking to learn from businesses?

“If they’re thriving because of it, if they’re really struggling and what they would need, what things could be going differently for them, and what new ways have they found to do business because it’s a really unique point in time for everyone,” Bernards said.

Like with any research project, there are always setbacks. Students are having a difficult time getting ahold of businesses that could have valuable information for their assignment.

“Some of them it’s because they’re not in business right now,” added Bernards. “Some businesses I would guess are pretty busy right now and they’re scrambling to make things work.”

Mr. Bernards says it’s truly exciting to see when area businesses and students team up to help one another succeed. If you’re interested in contacting the students to provide them with information, he asks that you contact him first by email.