Byron students and school resource officer collaborating to create positive TikTok videos

BYRON, Minn.- Byron students and Olmsted County Sheriff's Office are teaming up. Students from the high school and middle school student councils will be working with school resource officer Tom Olson to create positive monthly TikTok challenges.

The idea comes after a recent social media trend that encourages students to participate in criminal behavior while being recorded and posting their misdeeds on TikTok.

"The viral TikTok challenge that's out has alot of negativity. Our school resource officer Tom Olson had brought it to our attention and wanted to see if there is something he can do on the positive end," says Captain James Schueller.

Olson will be working with both student councils throughout the school year to get rid of the negative challenges.

"The kids got excited about it, the idea of coming up with something positive to counteract the negativity. It's in their hands right now. They're looking for ideas and what they can bring forward and we hope to hear their ideas as early as next week."

Harla Partridge is a mother who is on board with what the school resource officer and student councils are doing.

"I think anything positive is great. There needs to be more positive things for the kids to do on things like that."

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is also collaborating with the students to look out for them.

"With the kids at this age, we don't want them to get on the criminal side of things because it unfortunately sticks with them," explains Schueller. "With the positivity the kids have especially with the student council and getting out there, we really want to capitalize on that. They teach us as much as they teach themselves."

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office plans to continue these monthly positive TikTok challenges with Byron students in the future.