Byron softball duo leads Bears through torrid stretch

Two walk-off home runs in back-to-back games, the Bears are riding a hot streak.

Posted: May. 14, 2019 10:59 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

BYRON, Minnesota -- Taylor O'Donnell might have had the best stretch in the entire state this weekend. The senior hit two 3-run walk-off home runs against Plainview Elgin Millville and Dover-Eyota.

"[I] never thought it could actually happen, but then it did and it was kind of just like surreal, crazy moment and my team was going crazy," O'Donnell said. "We were all going crazy and it was a good experience to have with my team."

While O'Donnell will depart after the season, one sophomore is looking to become the go-to player on offense. 

Sophomore Danielle Fode has taken a bigger role in the Bears' offense. The catcher has a batting average over .400 and has a lot of games left in her. Her approach to this season has been simple.

"I just stuck to the basics and did what I knew how to do and it all works out in the end and I just didn't dwell on the mistakes and kept going the best I could," Fode said. 

