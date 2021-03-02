Byron senior serves as Graduate Assistant following injury

BYRON, Minn. - Athletes have prepared themselves to take on whatever the coronavirus might throw their way this season. What they can’t mentally prepare for is the moment they suffer a season-ending injury.

Last fall, Tyler Underwood was disappointed when he learned that basketball season had been pushed back until January. However, he kept the bigger picture in mind. Now, he finds himself doing it all over again.

“Tyler is definitely the spark plug and the energy of our team ever since he was a little kid,” said coach Kyle Finney. “He’s the heart and soul of our defense. He’s the kid that when there’s a loose ball on the floor, he’ll be the first one at it.”

Senior season for Underwood started just like any other with hopes of accomplishing big things on the hardwoods of southeastern Minnesota. Unfortunately, his time on the court came to an abrupt end.

“It happened in our second game of the season against Lake City,” Finney said. “He just kind of planted wrong and his knee just didn’t respond well after a couple weeks of rest and ended up getting it checked out and he had a torn meniscus.”

In the blink of an eye, senior season was over.

“Why me? Why now? Just disbelief,” Underwood said.

The senior has traded in his squeaking sneakers for crutches and the role of Graduate Assistant Coach.

“It means a lot. It makes me feel like a part of the team,” he said. “I’m able to still energize my teammates, bring the energy every game and support them, and help the younger kids grow. I’m taking that role with pride.”

“Even when Tyler was on the court, he was a coach on the court and kind of a spirit leader for us. He’s basically just changed his uniform a little bit and is doing the same thing. I gave him a whistle and he’s participating,” Finney said.

Given the resiliency Underwood has shown this season, his coach says he will make a great coach someday.

“I’d love to coach when I’m older. I love to be around to around the sport and help kids grow and become better people and players,” said Underwood.

“He’s really adapted to it well,” Finney said. “I think Tyler will be a great future coach and like I said, with his twin brother obviously, he stays in the mix. It’s almost as if he’s still playing right now. He’s on the court with us, just in a different role.”