Clear

Byron schools in session Tuesday after reported bomb threat

Graffiti in two bathrooms indicating a bomb threat resulted in activities being canceled Monday at the Byron School District.

Posted: Feb 25, 2020 6:25 AM

BYRON, Minn. - Graffiti in two bathrooms indicating a bomb threat resulted in activities being canceled Monday at the Byron School District.

"All activities (Monday) were canceled, and we are working closely with Olmsted County Sheriff’s Department to investigate this matter. We are taking all necessary safety precautions, and Byron High School will be open tomorrow at the regularly scheduled time," Dr. Joey Page, the superintendent, said. "We take all potential threats seriously. No incident is taken lightly. Because of a strong partnership with our students and parents, we were able to uncover, investigate and intervene in this situation. We recognize that students play a vital role in maintaining a safe school – they hear the rumors, see the threatening behavior, and understand the risks."

Page said it was important that students came forward and reported the threat.

"Students, parents, staff, and community members should use this incident as an example of the absolute necessity of reporting any and all concerning behavior towards the school or other students. We must continue to work together. I would like to congratulate individuals for coming forward and sharing this information. As we are teaching students responsibility and leadership, it is important that they be able to share their concerns with teachers, parents, and other adults."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 14°
Albert Lea
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 21°
Austin
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 21°
Charles City
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 17°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
26° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 16°
Snow chances diminish, cooler temps incoming
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Natonal Eating Disorder Awareness Week

Image

Minnesota prepares for caucus

Image

Section girl's basketball highlights from Monday

Image

Learning about hunger

Image

Rochester master sewer wastewater plan

Image

Analyzing Rochester's art scene

Image

Coronavirus affecting trade

Image

Pop up Voting

Image

Community Kitchen Fights Hunger

Image

Humanize My Hoodie

Community Events