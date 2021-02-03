Byron school board to consider $40 million bond referendum votes

BYRON, Minn. – A special school board meeting is scheduled on over $40 million in bond referendums.

The Byron School Board meeting Monday at 5:30 pm will consider setting a May 11 vote on two separate referendums.

The first would issue up to $29,700,000 in bonds for facility improvements like:

Accessibility and safety improvements at Byron High School.

Electrical, mechanical, and building updates and replacements at District Administration and Community Services building.

The addition and equipping of classrooms at Byron High School; updates to Byron High School and Byron Middle School athletic facilities.

Updates to kitchen facilities at Byron Middle School, Byron Intermediate School, and District Administration and Community Services building.

The renovation of facilities for Community Education and Early Childhood Programs.

The second referendum would issue up to $11,785,000 for the addition and equipping of an auditorium and related facilities at Byron High School.