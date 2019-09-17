Clear

Byron rolls on offense, defeats PIZM 4-1

The Bears offense couldn't stop scoring.

Posted: Sep 17, 2019 10:48 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

BYRON, Minnesota -- After falling 4-0 last night to Eastview, the Byron Bears girls soccer team rebounded nicely. Byron added two first half goals, propelling them to a 4-1 against Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa.

Danielle Fode led the team with two goals. The Bears will next face Tartan on Saturday.

PIZM will next face Kasson-Mantorville on Thursday. 

Summer heat is here to stay as we inch closer to the start of fall
