Byron rolls on offense, defeats PIZM 4-1

BYRON, Minnesota -- After falling 4-0 last night to Eastview, the Byron Bears girls soccer team rebounded nicely. Byron added two first half goals, propelling them to a 4-1 against Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa.

Danielle Fode led the team with two goals. The Bears will next face Tartan on Saturday.

PIZM will next face Kasson-Mantorville on Thursday.