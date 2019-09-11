Clear

Byron receives grant from DNR for inclusive playground

The city now has $150,000 for the playground

Posted: Sep 11, 2019 7:27 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

BYRON, Minn.-We're learning a $100,000 grant from the Department of Natural Resources is helping fund it.

The playground will include equipment like a play set with slides and a transfer station that would allow people with disabilities to use different section and a picnic area with inclusive seating.

“It's exciting to have something like this in a small town because we've taken our kids into Rochester because we don’t have playgrounds but nothing awesome or amazing,” said Kristen Moen.

She’s a mom who lives in Byron and is looking forward to a new park coming to the community.

“Especially with little kids my kids meet a lot of their friends is at the playground at the park and you go there and you meet other parents meet other kids and it's a good thing to have,”she said.

In addition to the grant the city also received $50,000 from the Byron Lions Club.
The club have been collecting donations to fund the playground for years.
That brings the total to $150,000 for the new playground.
They’re still looking for funding to pay for dirt work before construction.
They're hoping to build the playground next year.

