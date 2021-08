BYRON, Minn.- Byron residents, be prepared to conserve water. Beginning August 15, water rationing will begin in the city.

The decision was made by Byron's town hall because of the drought Minnesota has been experiencing. According to Byron Town Hall, the city used 5.7 million more gallons of water this June compared to June 2020.

Residents will only be able to water their lawn every other day, depending on if their address is odd or even. Byron is permitted to pump 184 gallons of water a year.