Clear

Byron passes $44M referendum aimed at infrastructure updates

The voters have authorized the use of roughly $44 million for school infrastructure updates.

Posted: Nov 2, 2021 10:59 PM
Updated: Nov 2, 2021 11:11 PM
Posted By: Alek LaShomb

BYRON, Minn.- A two-question referendum that asked for the authorization of roughly $44 million in general obligation bonds was passed by voters on Tuesday. 

Question one had 1,600 people vote for yes and 907 for no.

The first question asked for the approval to use just over $23 million for updates to the District Administration and Community Services building (DACS), high school and middle school. 

Question two had 1,337 people vote for yes and 1,167 for no.

Roughly $21 million will be used to create a new auditorium at the high school, as well as updates to Byron's athletic facilities. 

Tuesday's vote was the third attempt by Byron Public Schools to pass a school infrastructure referendum. 

One voter said she moved to the city specifically for its education system. 

"We moved to Byron for the school system. I have four kids seven and under, so really any improvement for the school system would be great for the community," Laura said. 

In an email to community members after the passage of the referendum, Superintendent Mike Neubeck said the District will ensure the new facilities and upgrades are of the highest quality. 

A predictive tax table is below for voters that may want to know how much their taxes may go up:

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 797984

Reported Deaths: 8818
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1584081944
Ramsey65279995
Dakota58895534
Anoka55887529
Washington34756334
Stearns29547259
St. Louis24804368
Scott22301162
Wright22188176
Olmsted18841120
Sherburne16090116
Carver1414858
Clay1063099
Rice10252132
Blue Earth999459
Crow Wing9974114
Kandiyohi872199
Chisago867864
Otter Tail8454109
Benton7782114
Beltrami695383
Mower669942
Douglas662992
Itasca649387
Goodhue647287
Winona630955
McLeod622074
Steele603926
Isanti600774
Morrison591371
Becker558366
Polk534981
Freeborn502542
Nobles495652
Lyon472956
Carlton465068
Nicollet450455
Pine443533
Cass442647
Mille Lacs437867
Brown426250
Todd424337
Le Sueur399232
Meeker373054
Martin340039
Waseca338131
Wabasha31638
Hubbard304846
Dodge283010
Roseau276628
Fillmore258114
Wadena252729
Redwood249044
Renville240651
Houston238417
Faribault229731
Pennington223227
Sibley221912
Cottonwood205129
Kanabec200430
Chippewa197540
Aitkin191644
Watonwan176014
Pope170310
Yellow Medicine165721
Rock162119
Jackson151515
Koochiching142619
Swift141919
Clearwater141618
Murray141311
Marshall137821
Pipestone136927
Stevens132511
Lake113822
Wilkin108315
Lac qui Parle104525
Mahnomen94512
Norman9279
Grant8419
Big Stone8375
Lincoln8125
Kittson63022
Red Lake6109
Traverse5435
Unassigned530125
Lake of the Woods4944
Cook2520

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 483830

Reported Deaths: 6902
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk75692739
Linn29729403
Scott24987276
Black Hawk20474363
Woodbury19487245
Johnson18168101
Dubuque16204232
Pottawattamie14649202
Dallas14280108
Story1301953
Warren787197
Cerro Gordo7087113
Clinton7052104
Webster7012116
Des Moines679397
Marshall647688
Muscatine6400115
Wapello6049139
Jasper584482
Sioux574177
Lee570397
Marion516292
Buena Vista493847
Plymouth467488
Henry394849
Jones374961
Washington370657
Benton366257
Bremer361068
Boone357237
Carroll349153
Crawford341047
Mahaska332558
Dickinson303252
Clay283635
Buchanan281939
Unassigned27950
Jackson276346
Kossuth275074
Hardin271851
Tama266976
Fayette264652
Delaware263549
Page255428
Cedar252727
Wright247845
Hamilton239056
Winneshiek236339
Floyd229346
Harrison221478
Madison221125
Clayton218458
Poweshiek216441
Iowa212629
Cass211659
Butler211139
Mills205029
Jefferson204740
Allamakee196354
Cherokee196345
Lyon194942
Calhoun189716
Hancock189739
Winnebago188933
Appanoose184951
Shelby182841
Louisa171552
Humboldt171427
Grundy169737
Emmet169046
Franklin166628
Mitchell166443
Union165438
Chickasaw161418
Sac160525
Guthrie157134
Montgomery148242
Clarke143829
Palo Alto143532
Keokuk141235
Monroe136237
Howard131223
Ida120641
Greene118317
Davis116925
Lucas114524
Pocahontas112924
Monona110439
Worth11008
Adair106235
Osceola97117
Fremont88311
Van Buren85121
Decatur83613
Taylor81013
Wayne76924
Ringgold69028
Audubon68214
Adams5197
Rochester
Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 36°
Mason City
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 22°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
25° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 25°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
27° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 27°
Charles City
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 28°
Cooler temps ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A look ahead to the packed 2022 election cycle

${item.thumbnail.title}

Rochester City Council Member Shaun Palmer to run for re-election

Image

City of Rochester developing geese, deer management plans

Image

11-2-21 Five

Image

Mason City school board director-at-large race

Image

Byron passes $44M referendum aimed at infrastructure updates

Image

Albert Lea boys' cross country team heads to state

Image

Local 2021 election results

Image

Looking ahead to the 2022 election cycle

Image

Rochester preparing 2022 deer and geese plan

Community Events