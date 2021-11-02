Byron passes $44M referendum aimed at infrastructure updates

BYRON, Minn.- A two-question referendum that asked for the authorization of roughly $44 million in general obligation bonds was passed by voters on Tuesday.

Question one had 1,600 people vote for yes and 907 for no.

The first question asked for the approval to use just over $23 million for updates to the District Administration and Community Services building (DACS), high school and middle school.

Question two had 1,337 people vote for yes and 1,167 for no.

Roughly $21 million will be used to create a new auditorium at the high school, as well as updates to Byron's athletic facilities.

Tuesday's vote was the third attempt by Byron Public Schools to pass a school infrastructure referendum.

One voter said she moved to the city specifically for its education system.

"We moved to Byron for the school system. I have four kids seven and under, so really any improvement for the school system would be great for the community," Laura said.

In an email to community members after the passage of the referendum, Superintendent Mike Neubeck said the District will ensure the new facilities and upgrades are of the highest quality.

A predictive tax table is below for voters that may want to know how much their taxes may go up: