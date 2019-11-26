Byron one step closer to getting inclusive playground

BYRON, Minn. - The City of Byron is one step closer to making its goal of building an inclusive playground, a reality.

It recently announced it received $75,000 in grant money from the Otto Bremer Trust Grant.

Joe Cartney is with the Lions Club, which has been spearheading the playground effort as its legacy project.

Cartney said that grant money will be used to level the ground the playground will go on.

The inclusive playground will ensure all kids can play with a swing that can securely hold a wheelchair.

Cartney said he 'loved' hearing the news of the grant and shared why this project is so important to The Lions Club.

"Our motto is to serve that it would show the community how we serve the community," he said. "It's going to benefit everyone. It will benefit those that are challenged and we don't have something like that right now."

The Lions Club is holding a big fundraiser for the playground on Black Friday. It will start selling Christmas trees with proceeds going to the project.

If fundraising efforts stay on track, The City of Byron is set to have a groundbreaking in spring of 2020 with construction starting that summer.

To learn more about the project, click here.