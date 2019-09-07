Clear

Byron offers program for young children

In Byron an early childhood education program is helping families make the transition into independence, before young children head to school.

Posted: Sep 7, 2019 10:19 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

BYRON, Minn.-Students across our area are back in class and school can cause anxiety for some kids. In Byron, an early childhood education program is helping families make the transition into independence before young children head to school.

We know all know parents are the most influential person on a child and so is being at school. Young kids from birth to five years old are already in classes to learn social skills they'll use in the future.
Ana Maria Van Der Laat is the coordinator at the Byron Early Childhood Family Education Class. She's prepping children to feel confident while away from their parents. From messy art classes to learning a new language, Van Der Laat says being outside of the home teaches kids cognitive and social skills and that will help them when they get older.

“Learns how to move around the class, learns the routine that preschool will be or a school or class will be with their parents in here. so they get that confidence of being able to feel fine in a school environment without their parents,” she said.

There are still spots open for kids to join in the classes, click here to learn me.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 61°
Albert Lea
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 59°
Rochester
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 59°
A rainy and cool weekend continues
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Lapathon raises money for new track surface

Image

Rural Tech Forum in MC

Image

Weather forecast 9/7

Image

Sports OT: Part 1

Image

Sports OT: Friday 0906 Pt. 1

Image

Sports Overtime Part two

Image

Fundraiser set for woman in need for 2nd transplant

Image

Mayo gets heat for health care offering

Image

How to protect yourself from crimes

Image

Sports betting at BWW

Community Events