Byron man suffers life-threatening injuries in semi/SUV collision

KALMAR TOWNSHIP, Minn. – One person is seriously injured after a collision Tuesday between Byron and Rochester.

It happened just after 3pm at the intersection of Highway 14 and 60th Avenue Northwest. The Minnesota State Patrol says Dakota Charles Holliday, 21 of Sparta, Wisconsin, was driving a semi east and James Michael Daley, 84 of Byron, was northbound in an SUV. The collision left Daley with life-threatening injuries and he was taken to St. Marys Hospital for treatment.

The State Patrol says Holliday was not hurt.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Bryon Fire Department, and Mayo Clinic Ambulance assisted with this crash.