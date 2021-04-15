Byron man pleads guilty in road rage incident

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of road rage is pleading guilty.

Anukone Jordan Somphanith, 21 of Byron, entered a guilty plea Thursday to one count of threats of violence. His sentencing is set for June 7.

Authorities say Somphanith pointed a handgun at another vehicle in the 3500 block of 41st Street NW in Rochester on December 30, 2020. The victim, a 19-year-old male from Rochester, told officers he was driving west and when two traffic lanes merged, another vehicle pulled up next to him and someone pointed a gun out the passenger window.

When he was arrested by Olmsted County deputies, Somphanith allegedly confessed to waving a gun at the victim, calling it a bad decision.