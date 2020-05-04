Byron man found in trunk of car is sentenced to prison

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Byron man has gone from the trunk of a car to prison.

Michael Benjamin Price, 32, has been sentenced to three years and nine months behind bars after pleading guilty to one count of 1st degree burglary. He’s being given credit for 171 days already served and must pay $1,913 in restitution.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Price was seen speeding on January 6, 2019, then abandoned his vehicle to escape on foot across a bean field. Law enforcement says Price then stole another vehicle, which was later recovered in Wabasha County, and was finally found hiding in the trunk of a car.

As part of a plea deal, charges of 2nd and 3rd degree burglary and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle were dismissed.