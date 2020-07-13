Byron man fails at using loophole to overturn conviction in fatal crash

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A mistake on a warrant will not overturn the vehicular homicide conviction of a Byron man.

Jordan Christopher Wilde, 23, was convicted of criminal vehicular homicide in April 2019 and sentenced in June 2019 to four years in prison, with credit for 72 days already served.

Authorities say Wilde smoked marijuana before crossing the center line on Valleyhigh Road NW and smashing head-on into Daniel Pyfferoen’s vehicle on New Year’s Eve 2016. Pyfferoen, 60 of Byron, was killed by the collision.

Wilde appealed his conviction because the search warrant used to obtain Wilde’s urine sample that showed he used marijuana before driving was actually made out in his father’s name. When applying for the warrant, law enforcement entered the name of Wilde’s father, Chris James Wilde, because he was the registered owner of the vehicle Jordan Wilde was driving in the fatal crash.

Jordan Wilde argued that since his name wasn’t on the warrant, the urine sample proving he was under the influence should not have been allowed as evidence against him.

The Minnesota Court of Appeals has rejected that argument. It rules that despite having the wrong name, the warrant and its supporting documents sufficiently identity Jordan Christopher Wilde as the target of the warrant and there was no reasonable possibility law enforcement would check someone else’s urine.