Byron man arrested for waving a gun during a Rochester road rage incident

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A case of road rage Wednesday evening lands a Byron man in jail.

Rochester police say they were called about an incident that happened around 9:30 pm in the 3500 block of 41st Street NW. The victim, a 19-year-old male from Rochester, told officers he was driving west on 41st Street when two traffic lanes merged and another vehicle pulled up next to him and someone pointed a handgun through the passenger window.

The victim says he wasn’t sure if he accidentally cut the other vehicle off.

The person with the handgun as described as a Hispanic female with shoulder-length black hair. The license plate on the suspect vehicle was traced to an address in the 1400 block of Turnbridge Place NE in Byron.

Olmsted County deputies went to that address and say they saw the vehicle and a person matching the description of the handgun suspect. The vehicle was pulled into a driveway and a deputy man a high-risk stop on the vehicle at 9:51 pm.

Anukone Somphanith, 21 of Byron, was arrested. Authorities say Somphanith is a male but matched the description of the person who pointed the gun. Somphanith allegedly admitted waving the gun at the victim, telling deputies he made a bad decision.

He’s been booked into the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on pending charges of 2nd degree assault and carrying a pistol without a permit.