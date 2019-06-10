Byron man accused of hitting police car in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man is arrested after authorities say he backed into a police squad car.
Donta Lamont Dolton, 39 from Byron, is accused of DUI and driving with a cancelled license.
Rochester police say officers were on patrol in the 3rd Street SW parking ramp when Dolton backed into their vehicle around 2:40 am Saturday. Police say Dolton refused to take a sobriety test so he was arrested, booked, and released.
Rochester police say the squad car sustained only minor damage.
