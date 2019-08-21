Byron man accused of choking his sister, stealing her vehicle

BYRON, Minn. - A Byron man is in custody accused of beating and choking his sister and stealing her vehicle.

28-year-old Dylan Kaiser is charged with domestic assault, false imprisonment, robbery and theft of a motor vehicle.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s office says Kaiser had been drinking when his 25-year-old sister, who he shares an apartment with, called 911.

When officers arrived at their home in the 600 block of 1st Ave. NE, she told them that she had been held against her will, choked and hit before he left with the keys to her vehicle.

Kaiser allegedly took her vehicle because his is set up with an interlock ignition device from an earlier drunk driving conviction.