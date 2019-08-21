Clear
BREAKING NEWS Motorcyclist killed in early-morning Rochester crash Full Story

Byron man accused of choking his sister, stealing her vehicle

A Byron man is in custody accused of beating and choking his sister and stealing her vehicle.

Posted: Aug 21, 2019 10:07 AM

BYRON, Minn. - A Byron man is in custody accused of beating and choking his sister and stealing her vehicle.

28-year-old Dylan Kaiser is charged with domestic assault, false imprisonment, robbery and theft of a motor vehicle.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s office says Kaiser had been drinking when his 25-year-old sister, who he shares an apartment with, called 911.

When officers arrived at their home in the 600 block of 1st Ave. NE, she told them that she had been held against her will, choked and hit before he left with the keys to her vehicle.

Kaiser allegedly took her vehicle because his is set up with an interlock ignition device from an earlier drunk driving conviction.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 67°
Albert Lea
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 68°
Tracking some clouds today, gone tomorrow
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mayor Norton introduces Mornings with the Mayor

Image

Eyota looks for input on selling senior center

Image

Tattoo Warning

Image

Religious leaders meet in Rochester

Image

Sara's Wednesday's Forecast

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Calm, cool, and quiet for the rest of the week

Image

downtown district

Image

CTL: Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

Image

CTK: Mayo Spartans

Image

CTK: Lourdes Eagles

Community Events