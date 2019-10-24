Byron holds off NRHEG and statewide section volleyball scores

AAA Section 3
Quarterfinal
Eagan def. Simley, 25-7, 25-6, 25-21
East Ridge def. Cretin-Derham Hall, 25-11, 25-18, 25-21
Rosemount def. Eastview, 14-25, 31-29, 19-25, 25-20, 15-10
Woodbury def. Henry Sibley, 25-15, 25-15, 25-19
AAA Section 4
Quarterfinal
Centennial def. Irondale, 25-17, 25-19, 22-25, 25-16
Mounds View def. Roseville, 16-25, 25-23, 16-25, 25-23, 16-14
North St. Paul def. St. Paul Central, 25-14, 25-9, 25-19
Stillwater def. Tartan, 25-15, 25-20, 25-20
AAA Section 5
Quarterfinal
Champlin Park def. Rogers, 25-16, 22-25, 25-18, 25-14
Osseo def. Maple Grove, 25-16, 25-20, 25-18
St. Michael-Albertville def. Buffalo, 25-11, 25-10, 25-18
Wayzata def. Coon Rapids, 25-18, 25-16, 25-9
AAA Section 6
Quarterfinal
Benilde-St. Margaret's def. Robbinsdale Armstrong, 27-25, 16-25, 14-25, 26-24, 15-12
Bloomington Jefferson def. Burnsville, 25-14, 26-24, 25-14
Hopkins def. Edina, 25-17, 21-25, 25-20, 29-27
St. Louis Park def. Minneapolis Washburn, 25-9, 25-11, 25-6
AA Section 1
First Round
Byron def. New Richland-H-E-G, 22-25, 25-13, 25-9, 25-13
Cannon Falls def. Red Wing, 25-12, 25-16, 20-25, 25-14
Kasson-Mantorville def. Pine Island, 25-16, 25-17, 25-7
Lake City def. Rochester Lourdes, 25-13, 25-17, 25-13
Lewiston-Altura def. Dover-Eyota, 25-15, 25-16, 25-13
Plainview-Elgin-Millville def. St. Charles, 3-2
Stewartville def. La Crescent, 25-6, 25-13, 25-9
Triton def. Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 25-14, 25-23, 22-25, 28-26
AA Section 2
First Round
Belle Plaine def. Holy Family Catholic, 25-12, 25-17, 25-17
Jordan def. Glencoe-Silver Lake, 25-21, 20-25, 25-22, 25-13
LeSueur-Henderson def. Fairmont, 25-7, 25-12, 25-13
Norwood-Young America def. Bloomington Kennedy, 25-10, 25-5, 25-9
Southwest Christian (Chaska) def. Richfield, 25-8, 25-6, 25-7
St. Peter def. Blue Earth Area, 25-12, 25-19, 25-7
Tri-City United def. Maple River, 25-8, 23-25, 25-19, 25-17
Waseca def. Sibley East, 25-22, 20-25, 25-13, 25-13
AA Section 3
First Round
Jackson County Central def. St. James Area, 25-18, 25-8, 25-13
Litchfield def. Morris Area/Chokia-Alberta, 20-25, 25-16, 25-23, 26-28, 15-6
Marshall def. Worthington, 25-1, 25-1, 25-16
Minnewaska def. Eden Valley-Watkins, 25-19, 25-20, 28-26
New London-Spicer def. Montevideo, 25-12, 25-17, 25-16
Pipestone def. Luverne, 25-11, 25-15, 25-23
Redwood Valley def. Paynesville, 25-16, 25-16, 25-19
Windom def. New Ulm, 25-11, 25-15, 23-25, 25-13
AA Section 6
First Round
Albany def. Spectrum, 25-13, 25-16, 25-23
Annandale def. Zimmerman, 3-0
Dassel-Cokato def. Foley, 25-23, 25-11, 25-18
Maple Lake def. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 25-12, 25-17, 25-17
Melrose def. Rocori, 25-23, 25-22, 22-25, 25-15
Milaca def. Holdingford, 25-21, 25-17, 21-25, 21-25, 15-3
Royalton def. St. Cloud Cathedral, 27-25, 22-25, 25-21, 15-25, 15-11
Sauk Centre def. Maranatha Christian, 25-11, 25-12, 25-4
A Section 1
Second Round
Bethlehem Academy def. Grand Meadow, 25-19, 25-18, 25-20
Caledonia def. Chatfield, 25-18, 25-10, 23-25, 25-14
Fillmore Central def. Spring Grove, 25-16, 25-14, 25-17
Goodhue def. Hayfield, 25-18, 25-22, 25-22
Kenyon-Wanamingo def. LeRoy-Ostrander, 25-9, 25-12, 25-8
Mabel-Canton def. Rushford-Peterson, 25-7, 25-12, 25-9
Winona Cotter def. Wabasha-Kellogg, 25-2, 26-24, 25-21
A Section 2
Second Round
BOLD def. G-F-W, 25-13, 25-15, 25-17
Mayer Lutheran def. Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart, 25-7, 25-10, 25-7
Minnesota Valley Lutheran def. New Ulm Cathedral, 27-25, 25-21, 25-19
Mountain Lake Area def. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, 25-18, 25-13, 25-22
Sleepy Eye St. Mary's def. Cleveland, 25-16, 25-21, 25-17
St. Clair def. Springfield, 25-18, 25-23, 25-23
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. Martin County West, 25-8, 25-9, 25-7
A Section 5
First Round
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City def. Kimball, 25-18, 25-22, 17-25, 14-25, 16-14
Benson def. Kaleidoscope Charter, 25-6, 25-10, 25-8
Bertha-Hewitt def. Laporte, 25-16, 25-16, 25-21
Braham def. Ogilvie, 25-10, 25-14, 25-14
Isle def. Hinckley-Finlayson, 25-22, 25-15, 13-25, 10-25, 15-8
Long Prairie-Grey Eagle def. Swanville, 20-25, 25-16, 25-15, 20-25, 15-6
Nevis def. Verndale, 27-25, 25-16, 25-14
Onamia def. East Central, 25-12, 25-7, 25-12
A Section 8
Second Round
Ada-Borup def. Win-E-Mac, 25-15, 25-18, 25-13
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River def. Northern Freeze, 26-24, 25-13, 25-17
Fertile-Beltrami def. Red Lake County, 25-21, 25-20, 25-20
Fosston def. Blackduck, 25-10, 25-11, 25-11
Kittson County Central def. Warren-Alvarado-Oslo, 25-23, 25-12, 25-6
Lake of the Woods def. Stephen-Argyle, 22-25, 25-17, 25-19, 25-12
Mahnomen-Waubun def. Clearbrook-Gonvick, 20-25, 25-20, 25-18, 24-26, 15-13
Sacred Heart def. Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke, 25-12, 25-17, 23-25, 25-15
