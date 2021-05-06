Byron family one of many benefitting from Kid's Cup donations

BYRON, Minn. - In less than a month golfers will hit the links at Somerby Golf Club in Byron for the Kid's Cup Golf tournament. The annual event raises money to help children and their family's hospital stays be a little more tolerable.

It's a package deal at the McCarthy household as John and Sarah raise twins, Molly and Emma.

A year ago, in April 2020, everything would change for the family of four.

Amid a pandemic and just 3-years-old at the time, Molly was diagnosed with leukemia and neurboblastoma.

Molly is one of three kids in the county that the family knows of that have this combination of cancer.

In the last year, Molly has spent about 195 nights in the hospital.

The family admits they are charting unknown territory as they battle the diseases.

Molly has undergone 6 rounds of chemotherapy, 10 rounds of radiation treatment, and a stem cell transplant.

The McCarthy family is one of many whose lives have been brightened thanks to Kid's Cup donations.

"They (the twins) get out of the car and jump into one of these fire trucks and get wheeled through the hospital. Since day one Molly was in love with these. At St. Mary's they have some that are one and then some that fit 2 kids so it also became something for Emma to really enjoy," explained Sarah McCarthy.

If you're interested there is still plenty of time to sign-up for the golf tournament slated for May 24th.

For more information head to their website.