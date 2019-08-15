Clear

Byron exploring ideas for new community pool

The city is exploring different options.

Posted: Aug 15, 2019 12:23 AM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

BYRON, Minn.-It's another step forward to the city of Byron's effort to get an upgraded community pool. Are will residents be willing to front the cost?
After weeks of planning, the pool committee, made up of mostly volunteers, has these options.
One, an outdoor pool would cost taxpayers about 9 million dollars. It includes a recreational pool, lap pool, and lazy river.
The second option, costs about 12 million dollars. That includes mostly the same amenities but with an indoor lap pool.

The price tag of both options causing mixed reactions on social media.
One homeowner we talked to tells KIMT he doesn't want a new complex.

“With Kasson being five miles west and Owatanna being a 20-30min to drive. We have options here,” said resident Tim Coshenet.

The city council will have a referendum this November.

