Byron driver in deadly Blue Earth County collision

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. – A Byron woman is involved in a fatal collision in Blue Earth County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 3 pm Friday on Highway 14. Bobby Shannon Oxford, 49 of Blue Earth, was driving east and a 21-year-old female from Bryon was northbound on a county road when the collided in the intersection.

The name of the Byron driver has not been released. The State Patrol is calling this a fatal accident but Oxford suffered no apparent injuries.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office, Eagle Lake police and fire, Mayo Clinic Ambulance, Mayo One, and the Minnesota Department of Transportation assisted with this crash.