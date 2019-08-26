BYRON, Minnesota -- It was a big day for the Byron Bears girls soccer team. The defense forced a clean sheet, shutting out Albert Lea 2-0.
Tegan Boyer scored the game-winning goal for Byron. The Bears return to action Tuesday at Schaeffer Academy at 4:15 P.M.
Related Content
- Byron downs Albert Lea 2-0
- Albert Lea stabber sentenced
- Albert Lea police investigate shooting
- Albert Lea's Glazier picks Iowa
- Camper fire in Albert Lea
- Prison for Albert Lea burglar
- Art installation in Albert lea
- Flames destroy Albert Lea garage
- Forklift fire in Albert Lea
- Boundary Adjustments For Albert Lea
Scroll for more content...