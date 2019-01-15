Byron couple to get married on national television: 'I've already been given a second chance at life... now we get this dream wedding'

KIMT NEWS 3 - A Byron woman's first breaths with new lungs caught the nation's attention, now she's preparing to walk down the aisle on live television for the world to see.

Jennifer Jones was diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis. After a life-saving lung transplant back in October of 2017, millions watched her take her first breaths.

Today she's engaged to her fiancé Rob, and six weeks away from her wedding that will air on national television. The show on Lifetime is called 'My Great Big Live Wedding with David Tutera.'

"I just never imagined in our wildest dreams that we could've been given such a beautiful opportunity," Jones said. "I've already been given a great gift, a second chance at life with these beautiful, new lungs and now we get this beautiful, dream wedding of ours. I'm just very grateful."

The show will give the couple a much larger platform to bring awareness to Cystic Fibrosis.

"It's been wonderful to hear from people all over the world, you know and how it's touched them in some way, and it's been very humbling," Jones said. "Of course I wouldn't be here today without my donor, and I'm very grateful for her. So it's been a ride that's for sure."

The couple knows few details about their wedding. They do know they'll be getting married somewhere in Minnesota.

Jennifer and Rob will walk down the aisle on Feb. 26 on Lifetime.