Byron community works to get an all-inclusive playground

The Byron Lions is the service organization working with the city to bring an all-inclusive community playground to Byron.

“I just think it’s totally important for them to have that accessibility. Kids can be on it and enjoy it, that's what it's all about,” Joe Cartney, Byron Lions member, said.

The playground includes a special swing for wheelchairs and a section to help kids with autism. Making this playground a reality, is an expensive task.

Byron Lions has raised $24,000 of its $80,000 goal. Cartney said the most expensive part of the project is putting a rubber matt down for the playground instead of woodchips.

“You just cannot roll a wheelchair over that, or anybody else with disabilities that have difficulty walking. You just can't do it,” he said.

Cartney said they plan to apply for grants and continue to fundraise to help meet their goal. The organization hopes to have the playground ready to be used by Spring of 2019. It is going near the new recreation center on the east side of town.