Byron baseball starts the season strong

The Bears are off to a 3-0 start, including victories against two conference rivals.

Posted: Apr 17, 2021 12:14 AM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

BYRON, Minn. - Warmer temperatures, the smell of fresh-cut grass and the crack of a baseball bat are a sudden reminder that baseball season is officially upon us.

“It’s great to be back on the field playing,” John Lutzi said.

The Byron Bears couldn’t ask for a much better start. Three games into the season, the Bears sit at a perfect 3-0 with wins over La Crescent-Hokah, Stewartville and Kasson-Mantorville.

“It’s been a great start to the season, the boys have been playing great. I think the team has got pretty good chemistry and I think we’ve just been doing great,” Lutzi said.

“Stewartville and Kasson are always good, solid teams,” head coach Ryan Hanson said. “We do our best to make sure we come out on top in those games but it’s always a great battle.”

The season is still far from over and the Bears know they still have plenty of room to grow and improve, but that’s not stopping them from setting the bar high for this season.

“I think a great goal for the team this season is probably to go to state, do pretty good, win the division championship and do great in state,” Lutzi said.

However, Coach Hanson reminds his guys to keep reality in check.

“We preach just going out and competing in everything you do. We figure if we put the effort in that the results will kind of take care of themselves.”

The team has learned through the first three games they can accomplish anything if they set their mind to it.

“I think we learned that we have great team chemistry having the energy that we need to get us over the top,” Lutzi said.

“If you just keep the big picture in mind that we get the chance to be out here playing and having fun together, that’s what it’s about,” Hanson added.

Byron is set to travel to Triton on Apr. 19 at 5 p.m.

