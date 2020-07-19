Byron baseball player battles cancer, joins his team back on the diamond

BYRON, Minnesota - When 15-year-old Nate Noonan steps into the batter's box, one thing is on his mind.

"Just hit the ball," he said.

He's used to battling opposing pitchers, but for the past year, Nate has battled a different opponent. After jogging on one of Byron's secondary fields, Nate started to feel ill. His parents Donald and Lisa knew something was wrong.

"He had fevers and stuff and that's when we found out he had Leukemia," Donald said.

Noonan was diagnosed with High-Risk Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in May of 2019. His 7th grade season was over.

"It really tests your faith," Donald said. "You really got to find strength."

"Nate was a miracle baby," Lisa said. "To have 14 years with him, 13 at the time, I was just really grateful for that amount of time because when you hear cancer, you just don't know where it's going to lead."

It was a long road to recovery, with many months and a birthday spent in the hospital.

"Boring, it took a long time it felt," Nate said.

But the teenager never made a big deal about his illness.

"He never complained once," Donald said. "It was nausea, throwing up. He taught me some things through this thing."

All the months in the hospital, the games and practices missed, led to Nate's return to the field July 8. In his first plate appearance in a year-and-a-half, Noonan drove in a run.

After 18 months, Nate is feeling like a normal kid again and there's no place he'd rather be than on the baseball field.

"He loves the game of baseball so for him to not be able to play I think was really tough for him," Nate's coach Jim Isaak said.

Nate is back, occupying his old first base spot and anchoring the middle of the lineup for the Bears.

"I think it's a miracle to see him out here," Isaak said. "I think it's awesome. The other players are so excited to see him out there and it was fun to see their reaction."

He's playing baseball with his best friends, as if he's never left.

"It was nice to see them on the field again," Nate said. "I just missed the field."

For a young kid having to go through so much, things are almost back to normal.

"I think a kid just wants to be normal and there was nothing normal about what happened to him this past year," Lisa said. "Just to be doing normal things, you really take that for granted."

Wins or losses aside, Nate will always stay strong.

"It's just great to be out here," he said.