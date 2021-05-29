Clear

Byron baseball catcher Isaac Rogne focused on going far in the postseason

The Byron Bears baseball team is seeded at the top for Class 1 AAA this year.

Posted: May 29, 2021 10:52 PM
Posted By: Mary Peters

BYRON, Minn. - The Byron Bears baseball team is seeded at the top for Class 1 AAA this year. 

The team is hoping to go deep in the section tournament. 

The Bears hosted Faribault Saturday afternoon. 

"I'm just very thankful to get out here for my senior year.  Especially getting the one seed.  Having the chance to compete with these guys I've been playing with for a long time.  I'm really grateful," says senior catcher Isaac Rogne. 

The Byron Bears got the number one seed in the section 1 AAA tournament.  

The team is coming off a big win against Lourdes and they're hoping to keep winning. 

Rogne has been working on his game. 

"I feel like I'm really good defensively behind the plate.  I like to be active.  I like to throw runners out, so I'd say that's what you've got to watch out for," says Rogne. 

He is excited for the tournament and says the team is hoping to go all the way.  

His focus is here, despite plans to play at the college level for Iowa Lakes Community College. 

"I'm not really focusing on that right now.  I just want to focus on finishing out my high school season with these guys and trying to get to state," he says. 

The team won Saturday afternoon 2-1 over Faribault. 

Isaac had two hits and two RBIs. 

The Bears will host five seeded Austin on Tuesday. 

