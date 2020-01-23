Byron Middle School receives grant to create new ways of learning

BYRON, Minn. - Byron Middle School was recently awarded $100,000 in grant money from the Bush Foundation. A year ago, they also received $25,000. The funds will go towards teaching the students new ways to learn that excites them and allow them to actually want to go to school and learn.

Principal Richard Swanson said teaching students how to solve real world problems helps build good character. It also follows along with the school's "six c's": character, citizenship, collaboration, communication, creativity and critical thinking. "So I'm gonna learn how to read, write and speak. "I'm gonna learn social studies and history content, but I'm gonna do that in a way that is way more engaging than just a traditional way of read a book, do a worksheet, fill in kind of low level thinking skills along the way," explained Principal Swanson.

Principal Swanson said they know through research, the longer students are in school, the less they want to learn. "That's a problem," said Principal Swanson. "It's a problem we want to really get after because we want our kids to actually love learning and solving real things that matter and it's our way of saying 'you're gonna develop as a human being and be a person of good character and change the world.'"

Principal Swanson said their vision is to give the students a different way to learn, but still teach them the content that matters. He said he wants the students to wonder how the world works and figure out what they can do to make it a better place.