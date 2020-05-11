Clear
Byron Middle School prepares for in-person voting on Tuesday

While some voters placed their ballot ahead of time, others will voting in-person at Byron Middle School on Tuesday to decide the fate of the school district's $58 million bond referendum.

Posted: May 11, 2020 6:01 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

BYRON, Minn. - While some voters placed their ballot ahead of time, others will voting in-person at Byron Middle School on Tuesday to decide the fate of the school district's $58 million bond referendum.

The special election polling location was changed from Byron City Hall to Byron Middle School, because the school's gym is a larger space and allows people to spread out. There will be markings on the floor to help people spread out, and the polling booths will be spaced apart.

"We're doing everything we can to hold the election safely, and part of that is to offer other opportunities for peoples voices to be heard," says Superintendent Dr. Joey Page.

People were highly encouraged to vote ahead of time. On Tuesday, election judges will be equipped with sanitation supplies and protective equipment. Masks will be available for voters who don't have one.

Curbside voting from the safety of your car is also an option on Tuesday.

