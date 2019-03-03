Clear
Byron Middle School back in session Monday after concerns of snow on roof

The superintendent said this is following a structural capacity assessment and recommendations from engineers, which included removing upwards of 140 tons of snow.

Posted: Mar. 3, 2019

BYRON, Minn. – Students at Byron Middle School will be back in class Monday.

This comes after the district sent students home early on Thursday and cancelled classes on Friday for concerns of snow on the roof.

In an email, Superintendent Joey Page said this is following a structural capacity assessment and recommendations from engineers, which included removing upwards of 140 tons of snow.

He said the district will maintain regular physical inspections of all facilities.

We are tracking a very cold start to the week.
Community Events