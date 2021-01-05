Byron High School sells cutouts for fans in stands during winter home games

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Winter sports practices start up Monday, according to MSHSL guidelines and Governor Tim Walz's orders.

The game environment will be different this year, because of COVID-19 restrictions, with no fans allowed.

You won't be able to go watch the student-athletes in-person at Byron High School or any other high school in Minnesota.

At Byron High School, you will be able to purchase a cutout.

A cutout is a poster of a family member, friend, or pet that will be placed in the stands for each winter home game.

Typically, there are bright lights, cheering, and lots of fans at Byron boys' basketball home games.

This season, however, will be very different.

Governor Tim Walz says youth sports can resume Monday and the Minnesota State High School League is allowing high school sports to begin practice today too.

Gymnastics, basketball, hockey, swimming and diving, nordic skiing, and alpine skiing can all begin in-person practices.

Dance teams can resume their in-person practices and adapted floor hockey teams can continue their season.

Kristin Knudson, a student-athlete's mom, is excited for her kids to get back to their activities.

"I think playing for truly empty stands is totally different than even if you look up and you see a cardboard cutout of Grandpa," says Knudson.

Knudson tells KIMT News 3 it's been very fun for grandparents who aren't local because they can still put their picture up and still be involved.

Each cutout is $25 and all the money from the cutouts will go to the Post Prom Committee.