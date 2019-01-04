Byron High School receives $45,000 grant

BYRON, Minn. - Byron High School is starting 2019 with a special treat. It received $45,000 from the Bush Foundation Grant. The extra cash is going to a new, innovative class giving students the chance to start and run a business.

"Literally eating at a food truck, I thought this would be super cool to do," Ryan Radke, the school's Family Consumer Sciences, or culinary, teacher, said.

Yes, that's right, a food truck. Radke whipped up the idea and with support from school staff was able to receive the funding through the grant.

The food truck will be self sustaining and give students real-world experience on how to start, run, and make a business thrive.

"I really wanted to get something as real-world as possible, and something that could involve team teaching, co-teaching," Radke said.

So, he got all the ingredients to make it happen. He got the business teacher on board, whose class will cover the finance part of the business. As a culinary teacher, Radke's class will cover the food part of the truck. Radke is even working on getting some of the produce from the school's greenhouse.

Community businesses are also stepping up to help. Radke said that everyone from plumbing businesses to local restaurant owners are donating time to make sure the food truck will be up to state code.

The food truck is getting help from the community, but it also plans to give back to the community as well. Once business needs are covered, Radke plans for any profit made from the truck to be given to non-profit organizations in the community, making the class not just about the grade but also about giving.

"It's a really pretty awesome feeling to not only make money but give it to people who need it. And we want to be able to use that as a component and we want to be able to have our kids realize that as well," Radke said.

There are still a lot of logistics to be figured out like where they'll sell food or even what kind of food they'll sell, but Radke hopes to have the truck up and running by third and fourth quarter of next school year.