Byron High School has soft opening for food truck

BYRON, Minn- Culinary is multiple students favorite class in high school. Students at Byron High School will now enjoy it more. B-Town Bistro will soon be open for business. On Wednesday they had a soft opening for the people who helped make it happen.

Students in the school's small business management food truck culinary and business classes will be serving meals from the truck.

"It's nice to have a class in the middle of the day where I can sample some food and have a good time," explained senior Brendan Bauchie.

It took nearly three years to get the Byron Bistro up and running. The food truck was supposed to open in the spring but got delayed due to COVID-19. The food is developed and sold by students.

"If your bellies are hungry this is a great place to come," said assistant principal Malia Schroeder. "It's a great opportunity to learn what it takes to start your own business and work together in multiple different ways."

The meals will vary in cost but will be between $8-$11 depending on what customers order. B-Town Bistro will only be cooking and serving pork bowl and Jambalaya for the foreseeable future. The food truck will be operating in the front of the high school next week and will be on the road serving the community later this month.