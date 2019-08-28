Byron High School gets food truck for students to run

BYRON, Minn. - Byron High School is one step closer to launching its very own, student-run food truck.

The project began when the school received a $45,000 Bush grant back in January.

Now, the food truck, called B-Town Bistro, is on campus.

Business teacher, Josh Bernards, and culinary teacher, Ryan Radke, have been behind the project since day one and had a pretty great reaction when the bus finally got to campus.

"Now it's real, it's tangible it's here," Bernards said.

"It's like having a baby, right? For so many months we thought about this thing and it came, and it's like oh my gosh, now we're parents, we have to figure this whole thing out," Radke said.

They said now, the real work begins.

They are planning the business and cooking classes that will work together to run the food truck as a real business in the community.

In the next couple of weeks, Radke said they'll start preparing recipes and business models. The business students will run the operations of the truck while the cooking students handle the food.

"I hope it gives students the real life skills and abilities that they know what they're getting into," Bernards said.

"There's real life consequences but on the flip side there are real life rewards, and seeing the satisfaction of having people leave and go 'that was awesome,'" Radke said.

The two classes start next semester. The teachers hope to get the food truck up and running with some soft launches by April 2020.

The teachers are still looking for more community partners before the truck opens. If you're interested in partnering with them, click here.