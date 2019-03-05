Byron High School closed Wednesday over roof concerns

BYRON, Minn. – Concerns about snow on the roof will closed Byron High School on Wednesday.

Superintendent Dr. Joey Page says they’re taking this precaution after an assessment and recommendation of a structural engineer. No meetings or events will be held at the high school until further notice. Byron High School students will have a Flex Learning Day on Wednesday.

Dr. Page says regular inspections will continue to make sure all school facilities are safe for students and staff. “Every day,” says Dr. Page, “our priority is the safety of the students and guests in our schools.”