Byron High School Robotics team advocates to support STEM programs in Minnesota

BYRON, Minn. - The Byron High School robotics hub is just getting started - when it comes to showing off its innovative skills.
The Cy-bears Bryon Robotics team presented at this year's virtual STEM advocacy day, showing support for STEM programs in Minnesota.
Each year brings a new challenge.
The team must design, build, and program a robot in just 6 weeks.
“In a six week time period we go from just seeing what the challenges are - to finding a strategy - designing a robot for the strategy - building a robot and testing it - and finally bringing it to our competition up in Duluth,” Cy-bear Adam Hassler explains.
This year’s competition was canceled due to COVID-19.
This year's robot is programmed to shoot balls at a large hoop and drive around obstacles at high speeds.
The team hopes to bring more interest to robotics programs.
Oliver Cook says, “We can maybe have a larger population be doing STEM- as much as basketball or football - I think that's the end goal.”
The team is hopeful that next year's competition will look different - and they'll be able to compete in person.
Ally Deyle adds, “Our Byron robotics hub is really first starting - and we're just starting to realize what we can do with it - and we're really looking forward to trying to bring in more teams and more of our community into it.”
