Byron First Responders get new tool to better serve community

BYRON, Minn. - Byron First Responders is an all-volunteer group that responds to medical calls in the city and its surrounding townships.

It just got a new EMS truck to better respond to those calls.

“So, the old truck is a pick-up with a topper on it, modified to serve a purpose. The new truck has a lot of safety built into it,” Caleb Feine, a Byron First Responder and the one behind much of the design of the new truck, said.

The new tool has been five years in the making. Director of the Byron First Responders, Brian Macgregor, said they collaborated with the City of Byron and surrounding townships to work the cost of a new truck in their budgets.

Macgregor and Feine said they also worked hard to keep the new vehicle as efficient and low cost as possible. The final cost totals to about $105,000. To them, the new resource is worth the price tag.

“Space-wise, we have much more utilized space in the new truck compared to the old truck,” Macgregor said.

The new vehicle has items for firefighter rehabilitation on scene, a custom-made compartment holding tools for rescue, and drawers making supplies more accessible.

“Here in Byron, we go on a lot of car accidents so we're on the highway a lot, one of the most dangerous places for us to operate and depending on where the vehicle is at we're able to access both sides, to again keep us safe,” Feine said.

Byron being a rural area also means it's not the most well-lit. That's why one of the most helpful features on the new vehicle, is the amount of lights on it.

“We have a lot of lights you can't even see, and it makes us more visible, just to keep our people safe,” Feine said.

“It's going to be beneficial to the community because you're going to see it going down the road. Hopefully we can get to the scene quicker to help who is in need,” Macgregor said.

The new truck is already in service and responded to its first call on Monday.

The old EMS truck from 1999 is being sold back to the City of Byron.