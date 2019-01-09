Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Byron First Responders get new tool to better serve community

The truck is customized to better serve Byron and its surrounding communities. KIMT breaks down how it helps them, help you.

Posted: Jan. 9, 2019 8:42 AM
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

BYRON, Minn. - Byron First Responders is an all-volunteer group that responds to medical calls in the city and its surrounding townships.

It just got a new EMS truck to better respond to those calls.

“So, the old truck is a pick-up with a topper on it, modified to serve a purpose. The new truck has a lot of safety built into it,” Caleb Feine, a Byron First Responder and the one behind much of the design of the new truck, said.

The new tool has been five years in the making. Director of the Byron First Responders, Brian Macgregor, said they collaborated with the City of Byron and surrounding townships to work the cost of a new truck in their budgets.

Macgregor and Feine said they also worked hard to keep the new vehicle as efficient and low cost as possible. The final cost totals to about $105,000. To them, the new resource is worth the price tag.

“Space-wise, we have much more utilized space in the new truck compared to the old truck,” Macgregor said.

The new vehicle has items for firefighter rehabilitation on scene, a custom-made compartment holding tools for rescue, and drawers making supplies more accessible. 

“Here in Byron, we go on a lot of car accidents so we're on the highway a lot, one of the most dangerous places for us to operate and depending on where the vehicle is at we're able to access both sides, to again keep us safe,” Feine said.

Byron being a rural area also means it's not the most well-lit. That's why one of the most helpful features on the new vehicle, is the amount of lights on it. 

“We have a lot of lights you can't even see, and it makes us more visible, just to keep our people safe,” Feine said.

“It's going to be beneficial to the community because you're going to see it going down the road. Hopefully we can get to the scene quicker to help who is in need,” Macgregor said.

The new truck is already in service and responded to its first call on Monday.

The old EMS truck from 1999 is being sold back to the City of Byron.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: -12°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: -11°
Austin
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: -10°
Charles City
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: -11°
Rochester
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: -14°
Wednesday will be the coldest day of the week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

New EMS truck in service in Byron

Image

Pledge at Meeting

Image

No upgrades for RPS transportation

Image

Heading for the Border

Image

Ice is thinning on area lakes

Image

Local band inducted in to Rock 'n Roll Hall of Fame

Image

Prep basketball highlights 1-8-19

Image

Start of Minnesota Legislative Session

Image

Windy conditions make for precarious driving

Community Events