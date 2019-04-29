Byron Fire Department Gets New Rescue Gear

Having the right gear for rescues crews can make a huge difference in life or death situations. The Byron Fire Department traded in some of their old tools for new ones. Every 20 years the department have to update their gear for safety reason. At the beginning of the year, the City of Byron approved funding for a new semi-Truck and ATV which will now makes the staff job easier and safer. Jennifer Winter has friends in the department and she worries about them.

“No one wants to see them get hurt when they are on their way to save somebody else,” said Winter.

Brent Vatland is the Chief Deputy for the Bryon Fire and Rescue. He says in the past their lack of equipment has forced them to rely on neighboring departments to help out.

"Olmsted County Sheriff's Department had an ATV and we used it for a search and rescue for someone missing in the woods," said Vatland.

He added now they can help their neighbor when called upon. The new equipment will also take a huge load off of the firefighters backs. They used to have to wear water packs on their back to reach fires that were difficult to access.

"We don't have to physically walk across the field now we can drive right up to them," said Vatland.