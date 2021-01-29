Byron City Council extends waiver of liquor license fees

BYRON, Minn. - Byron City Council members continue to come up with ways to help local businesses through the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year the council waived a portion of the city's liquor license fees. Now, nearly 20,000 dollars of revenue for the city of Byron is being put on hold due to the city council’s decision to extend last year's waiver of liquor license fees.

Those fees range anywhere from 2 to 3 thousand dollars for each of the seven on-sale liquor license holders in town.

The city of Byron had a limited number of resources to provide assistance to businesses that are struggling during the pandemic.

City Council member Dan Mesenburg says the Economic Development Authority had the ability to to cover funds for the city for a year.

“We know it's gonna be a long road for our businesses in Byron. We want to see them all survive through the pandemic so we just thought as an economic development group that this would be a good thing to do for our businesses,” he tells KIMT.

Mesenburg says the struggle is not over.

“Most of them are only open 50 percent right now, and until we get back to a hundred percent and start cash flowing better, I think even the smallest amounts that can be forgiven, or that they don't have to pay are going to enable them to get back to being whole and making money again."

The Byron Economic Development Authority has also put together a grant for small businesses to apply for financial help of anywhere from 1,000 to 10,000 dollars -- depending on how many applicants there are.

The council is pushing for businesses to take advantage of relief programs through Rochester Area Economic Development and the state of Minnesota, including Olmsted County COVID -relief grant program for local businesses and nonprofits.