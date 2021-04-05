Byron Bears want to keep winning

BYRON, Minn. - The Byron boys' basketball team plays Winona in the Class 1 AAA semifinal game.

The Byron Bears are coming off a win against the Fairbault Falcons, 66-34.

One senior says the focus today is to just keep winning.

Jake Braaten with a triple from the perimeter.

Byron pulls to within one in the first half, 16-17.

Braaten leads the team in points, averaging 24 each game.

He also leads the team with seven three-pointers, as demonstrated right there.

The Bears are within one again, 21-22.

Braaten says this senior class is special.

"It's a really special group. We had one kid go down with an injury this year and he's meant a lot, just helping us with the coaching and helping all the other guys. We've been playing together for a long time," says Braaten.

If you're wondering what his message to the team before the game tonight was, he said, "I love you guys".

The Bears win this one 70-57.