Byron Bears softball athlete Macy Borowski is having a positive impact on her team

Remember the name Macy Borowski. She's leaving her mark on the Byron Bears softball program as a sophomore, playing second base and pitching.

Posted: May 23, 2021 11:24 PM
Posted By: Mary Peters

BYRON, Minnesota - Remember the name Macy Borowski. 

She's leaving her mark on the Byron Bears softball program as a sophomore, playing second base and pitching. 

"I have six home runs on the season.  I'm pretty proud of that.  My batting average is pretty high.  I am at least a 0.400, which is pretty good.  I have a lot of plate appearances, so that's fun.  And strikeouts have been in the double digits most games," says Macy Borowski.  

The Byron Bears have a strong senior pitcher, but when she is out, sophomore Macy Borowski is in.  

When Macy isn't pitching, she is playing second base. 

Macy says there are many aspects of the game that she enjoys. 

"I love the competition with yourself, but also with your team.  I mean, you have to compete with each other and other teams.  It's really fun.  I also love just being a team.  That's really fun.  Just being a team is really fun, being able to talk with your teammates and just hang out all the time," says Macy. 

She says the Byron Bears team is something special. 

"We have a large bench.  we have like 16 or 15 players, so obviously, not everybody can play.  But we have a senior on the bench, a lot of juniors, and they're all encouraging the entire game.  Really loud and cheering everybody on.  It's great," says Macy. 

The team's ultimate goal is to get to state and she thinks the Bears can do it.  

"I think our defense is on point.  I think if we get our hitting together and we rack hits, I think we'll be able to do it," says Macy. 

The Bears are 15-2 on the season and hoping for some more wins. 

The team takes on Pine Island Monday night. 

