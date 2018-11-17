Byron Bears girl's basketball hope to replace star seniors

After losing a large chunk of their roster to graduation, the Byron Bears girl's basketball team looks to retool ahead of the 2018-19 season. Among those players gone is Ayoka Lee, who received a scholarship to play at Kansas State University.

Head Coach Darren Nelson returns for his seventh season on the Bears sideline. He says that replacing that senior class will be tough, but getting his young team experience will be valuable.

"We'll be really young this year," Nelson said. "And it's going to be a bumpy road as those kids get experience and start getting minutes."

Byron kicks off its season against Austin on Nov. 27.