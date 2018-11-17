Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Byron Bears girl's basketball hope to replace star seniors

The Bears had their best season in school history last year.

Posted: Nov. 16, 2018 11:18 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

After losing a large chunk of their roster to graduation, the Byron Bears girl's basketball team looks to retool ahead of the 2018-19 season. Among those players gone is Ayoka Lee, who received a scholarship to play at Kansas State University.

Head Coach Darren Nelson returns for his seventh season on the Bears sideline. He says that replacing that senior class will be tough, but getting his young team experience will be valuable.

"We'll be really young this year," Nelson said. "And it's going to be a bumpy road as those kids get experience and start getting minutes."

Byron kicks off its season against Austin on Nov. 27.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 18°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 20°
Austin
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 21°
Charles City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 18°
Rochester
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 20°
We're tracking accumulating snowfall for tonight
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

SAW: Lourdes' Trey Billmeier

Image

Bears hope to replace star seniors

Image

Singing to support homeless families

Image

Alternate parking in Mason City

Image

Holiday Driving in Snowy Conditions

Image

STEM Lego kits to be purchased at Bonner Elementary School

Image

Preparing for the impending snowfall

Image

AT&T donates money to create scholarships at RCTC

Image

Mason City gives an update on the River City Renaissance Project

Image

PTSA meeting cancellation called 'a misunderstanding'

Community Events