Buying your own chickens for eggs

ROCHESTER, Minn. - If you go to the grocery store, you know a carton of eggs is a popular item that doesn't stay on the shelf for long.

If you're in need, one idea is to go straight to the source and buy a chicken.

Netta Putzier owns Rochester Pet & Country Store. She says right now is the peak time people are looking for chicks, pandemic or not.

There are two types of birds you could get: meat birds you can eat (those grow in about 7-8 weeks) or layer chicks (you can expect eggs from them in about 20 weeks).

Putzier said the high demand is causing a wait time.

"You have to wait because a lot of the hatchery places are sold out," Putzier explains. "So your order might be out 2, 3, 4 weeks. We have pre-ordered quite a bit of stuff so we have them coming in weekly, but as soon as they're in they're gone."

For more information on how to order chicks, call Rochester Pet & Country Store at (507) 285-5547 or click here.