Buying gifts the Saturday before Christmas

MASON CITY, Iowa - With Christmas just around the corner, some may be breathing a sigh of relief that the shopping is done and the presents are wrapped under the tree. But others may be using the Saturday before Christmas to finish up. In fact, according to the National Retail Federation, 134 million shoppers are planning to shop in stores or online during what's called 'Super Saturday'.

In her first year of business, Home and Gift Gallery owner Linda Judge-Peterson has had great support.

"People said 'we've heard about you, either saw you in the paper or heard you on the radio', and as people just driving by and seeing the sign up. We've had a good fall, good Christmas."

Throughout the day, her store has seen steady customer traffic, drawing in people from near and far purchasing stocking stuffers and clothing.

"My clothes have done really well. The gloves, the mittens, the scarves have been amazing. We sold a lot of furniture too, it has been out of here."

At Moorman Clothiers, owner Scott Moorman has also seen a steady customer stream. He's had a history with Super Saturday being a busy day.

"We have people around, a couple extra people working today, so we can help everybody and get it taken care of."

As for Judge-Peterson, she says it takes a team effort with other partners to put it all together.

"We have a variety and people are enjoying that."

In a recent survey with the National Retail Federation, nearly a quarter of shoppers plan to make their last purchases this weekend, with 7% saying they will still be shopping on Christmas Eve. 4% said their final gifts wouldn't be bought until after Christmas.